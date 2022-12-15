iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,340. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

