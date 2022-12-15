iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,017. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

