iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 10.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $60,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

