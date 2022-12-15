iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $33,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after buying an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.44. 233,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

