iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.87 on Thursday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 243,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,760. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

