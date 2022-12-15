Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Trading Down 8.8%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 1,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
