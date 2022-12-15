Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Sells $82,543.95 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $82,543.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.96. 706,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,418. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $121.65 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -509.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

