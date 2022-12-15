JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.48. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 337,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 29,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

