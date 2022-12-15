JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $921.18

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $921.18 and traded as low as $832.01. JG Boswell shares last traded at $832.50, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.
JG Boswell Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $920.61.
JG Boswell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.
JG Boswell Company Profile
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JG Boswell (BWEL)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.