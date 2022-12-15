JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $921.18

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $921.18 and traded as low as $832.01. JG Boswell shares last traded at $832.50, with a volume of 127 shares changing hands.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $920.61.

Get JG Boswell alerts:

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.