Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

