Jonathan E. Lim Buys 40,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,779,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Erasca Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 30,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
