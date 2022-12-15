Jonathan E. Lim Buys 40,000 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,196,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,779,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 30,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.99. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Erasca by 175.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Erasca during the first quarter worth $215,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Erasca by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

