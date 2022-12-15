JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€186.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($195.79) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($184.21) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($205.26) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($212.63) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €168.90 ($177.79) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($142.95) and a 12 month high of €180.00 ($189.47). The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €167.26 and a 200-day moving average of €165.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

