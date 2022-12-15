JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $262.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.29.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MTN opened at $262.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $335.32.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.