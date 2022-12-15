JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,400

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($34.35) to GBX 3,400 ($41.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($42.94) to GBX 2,640 ($32.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.58) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.89) to GBX 2,360 ($28.95) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,850.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $7.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Wizz Air has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $16.40.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

