JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on SunPower to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.80. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SunPower by 37.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 435,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 119,674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunPower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 523.6% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 509,275 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

