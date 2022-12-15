JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

