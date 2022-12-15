Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

JBAXY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 39,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,189. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on JBAXY. Credit Suisse Group cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

