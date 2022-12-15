JUMPN (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.26

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.99 or 0.05176611 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00504953 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.80 or 0.29918698 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

