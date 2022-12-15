Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Purchases $61,650.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) CEO Alan Yu purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,419,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,648,492.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Alan Yu acquired 7,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Alan Yu acquired 1,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $15,356.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Alan Yu acquired 16,800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $235,704.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Alan Yu acquired 22,100 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Alan Yu acquired 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $271.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

