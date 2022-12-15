Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kardex in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kardex Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54.
About Kardex
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
