Kaspa (KAS) Price Hits $0.0062

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $93.24 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,149,833,920 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,124,459,522 with 15,124,459,522.2549 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00633764 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,316,054.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

