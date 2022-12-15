KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $4.49. KemPharm shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 128,747 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on KMPH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
KemPharm Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30.
About KemPharm
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
