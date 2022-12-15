Kempner Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,008 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.49. 94,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

