Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Paramount Global Trading Down 5.9 %

PARAP traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,242. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.91%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

