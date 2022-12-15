Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREVF. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.