Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Keppel REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREVF. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
About Keppel REIT
Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel REIT (KREVF)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.