Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the November 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 120 ($1.47) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €125.00 ($131.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($134.74) to €117.00 ($123.16) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

Kerry Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2892 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

