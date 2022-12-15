KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.63. 1,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Down 8.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through, Capex and Plant Services segments. The company engages in the process technology, design, engineering, project management, and supply of technology and equipment, such as grinding, pyro process, and system automation equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.