Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

