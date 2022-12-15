KlayUniverse Reaches One Day Volume of $1,610.12 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 1% lower against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $1,610.12 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0694597 USD and is up 14.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,572.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

