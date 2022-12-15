Komodo Trading Down 2.6% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Komodo has a total market cap of $27.61 million and approximately $743,920.55 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00267281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00085072 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00058680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,188,230 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.