Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 121.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VLUE opened at $95.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.72. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

