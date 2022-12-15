Krilogy Financial LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

