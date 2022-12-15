Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.1% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

