Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

