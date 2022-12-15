Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.15 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 8.5 %

Krispy Kreme stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

