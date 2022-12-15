Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.15 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 8.5 %
Krispy Kreme stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.14.
Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
Read More
