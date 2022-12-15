Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 10%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 42,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,029,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -190.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

