KuCoin Token (KCS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $912,518.09

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $664.96 million and $912,518.09 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.76 or 0.00038796 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

