Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Up 6.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.04. 50,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 773,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of research firms have commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

