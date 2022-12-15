Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Up 22.2% in November

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 181,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,158. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $87.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,939 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 110.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 39.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

