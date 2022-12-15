Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $49,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research stock traded down $17.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,174. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

