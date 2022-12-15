Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

NYSE:LW opened at $87.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

