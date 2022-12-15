Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Down 3.1 %

Lantheus stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.72. 664,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,946. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,332 shares of company stock worth $1,632,555. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,611,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.