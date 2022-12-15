Lauren A. Harrington Sells 9,452 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $41.73. 1,455,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,272. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

