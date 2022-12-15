LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Up 130.9% in November

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.30% of LAVA Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
LVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.30. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
