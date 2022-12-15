Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.04. 7,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

