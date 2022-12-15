Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of WFC traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,529,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.