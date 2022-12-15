Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,278 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 14.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $121,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $177.17. 416,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,454,385. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

