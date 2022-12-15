Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus cut their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.90.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $78.60. 81,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.