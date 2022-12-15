Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.01 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,118 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.20. 17,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.