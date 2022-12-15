Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $411,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.11. 283,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,832. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

